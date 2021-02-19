2021 Tokyo Olympic | BWF extends qualification period till June 15

Today at 3:33 PM
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has extended the Olympic qualification period till June 15. Meanwhile, international badminton is set to resume with the YONEX Swiss Open 2021 (2-7 March) and YONEX All England Open 2021 (17-21 March), while the Singapore Open takes place in May.
The Malaysian Open Super 750 and Singapore Open Super 500 tournaments were postponed due to Covid-19 related issues, which were also a part of the Olympic qualification cycle. To make things even, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced that it has extended the Olympic qualification period till June 15. As per the earlier schedule, the qualification was supposed to end with the Indian Open between May 11 and 16.
"The Olympic Qualifying period for the Race to Tokyo will now close on 15 June 2021, with the last tournament counting for qualification being the Singapore Open 2021. BWF is working with the IOC to update the Tokyo 2020 qualification system whereby the final updated regulation will be shared once ready following formal approval by IOC," read a statement from BWF.
Meanwhile, the Singapore Open 2021 Super 500 has been moved to May 25-30, while the Malaysian Open Super 750 is postponed until further notice. On the other hand, international badminton is set to begin with the Yonex Swiss Open 2021 (March 2-7) and Yonex All England Open 2021 (March 17-21).
"Preparations for upcoming HSBC BWF World Tour tournaments continue as international badminton is set to resume with the YONEX Swiss Open 2021 (2-7 March) and YONEX All England Open 2021 (17-21 March)," added the statement.
