Tokyo hopeful shuttlers to train at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium

To cater the need to the hour, new courts are being laid at the Gachobowli Stadium, which is close to two of the Gopichand Academies. As per reports, PV Sindhu, along with her Korean coach Park Tae Sang will start training at the Gopichand Academy for the time being, while the other Olympic probables will start their preparations at the Gachobowli Indoor Stadium. This came as a surprise to one of India’s retired coaches, who found it abnormal to use any other facility other than the Gopichand Academy of such a big event.