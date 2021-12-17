BWF World Championship | Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth in semis, assured of a bronze medals at least

The former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth and youngster Lakshya Sen created history as the duo reached the semis in the mens' singles section of the BWF World Championship in Spain, on Friday. This means that both of them are now assured of bronze medals at least in the competition.

While Srikanth got the better of Mark Calijouw 21-8, 21-7, Lakshya defeated China's Zhao JP 21-15, 15-21, 22-20, in a close encounter. With HS Prannoy yet to play his quarters match later in the day, India could have three medalists from one single edition.

Meanwhile, right from the start of the match, Srikanth managed to maintain a healthy lead over his opponent. It was with utmost ease that he pocketed the first game 21-8.

After that, come the second set, the momentum was in the Indian's favor and he made the most of it. It took only 26 minutes for Srikanth to finish the match.

Youngster Lakshya had to dig deep in the match to secure his first-ever medal though.

On the other hand, it wasn't a great day for the 2019 world champ PV Sindhu. She fell again to Tai Tzu-Ying, this time in the quarters, 21-17, 21-13. The Chinese Taipei player only took 41 minutes to wrap up the match.

Tai Tzu raced to 9-3 lead in the match, and Sindhu could never recover from that shoddy start. This was the duo's first meeting after the Tokyo Olympics semis, where again, the Indian had lost convincingly.

Later in the day, the likes of Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will be in action too, and a win there could seal a medal for them as well.