BWF World Championship | PV Sindhu reaches quarters, to face top seed Tai Tzu-Ying next

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu has advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's singles competition at the BWF World Championship 2021, in Huelva, Spain on Thursday. Sindhu got the better of Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-14, 21-18, and is slated to face Tai Tzu-Ying in the next round.
This means Sindhu is on course to defend her title. As far as the match against the Thai girl is concerned, Sindhu raced to a 5-1 lead in the first game itself, with Chochuwong making it 9-9 later. But later in the game, Sindhu clinched five successive points, which sealed the first game for her.
Come the second game, Chochuwong performed a touch better, but Sindhu still managed to dominate, as the match ended in only 48 minutes. This was also Sindhu's fifth win over Chochuwong, with the latter having beaten the Indian in the last two meetings, prior to this match.
Now the Indian girl will face her biggest challenge -- Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying, who is also the top seed in the competition. On Friday, the latter beat Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour 21-11, 19-21, 21-10.
Sindhu and the Taipei girl had last met at the Tokyo Olympics semis, where the Indian had lost.
In women's doubles, the campaign for Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy ended as they lost to Thailand's Rawinda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kititharakul. They lost 13-21, 15-21 in 38 minutes.
The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too were ousted by the ninth-seeded team of Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 20-22, 21-18, 15-21 in 68 minutes.
