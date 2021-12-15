BWF World Championship | HS Prannoy cruises into third round, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy beat world no.14 pair

Today at 7:01 PM
India's HS Prannoy produced yet another win in the men's singles competition at the BWF World Championship 2021, as he beat Malaysia's Daren Liew on Wednesday. Prannoy won the battle in straight games 21-7, 21-17, in only 42 minutes, to register a win over the world no.36 player.
During the match, Prannoy took an early lead in the first game and led 16-4 at one stage. In the second game, Liew fared much better was unable to stop Prannoy from a comfortable win. Earlier in the competition, Prannoy had got the better of world no. 9 Angus NG Ka Long of Hong Kong.
In the women's doubles category, the team of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy beat China’s 14th seeds Liu Xuanxuan and Xia Yuting 21-11, 9-21, 21-13 in 51 minutes. But the upcoming men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to the Russian duo of Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov 11-21, 16-21 in 41 minutes.
On Tuesday, the reigning world champion, PV Sindhu had cruised to the third round of the women's singles competition, after beating Martina Repiska of Slovakia. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chiraj Shetty are the other ones from the country to make it to the third round of the prestigious tournament.
