BWF World Championship | HS Prannoy stuns world no.9 Hong Kong's Angus NG Ka Long in opening round

Star shuttler HS Prannoy came up with a scintillating comeback in the opening round match against Angus NG Ka Long of Hong Kong, to beat him in three games, in the men's singles match at the BWF World Championship 2021. The world no.32 Prannoy managed to get the better of world no.9 player.
The match lasted over an hour, to hand the Indian his second win over the Hong Kong player in six matches. Prannoy lost the first game but went on to win the match eventually 13-21, 21-18, 21-19. He will now face Malaysia's Liew Daren in the second round.
Earlier in the day, the men’s doubles team of Arun George and Sanyam Shukla lost to Chinese pair Ou Xuan Yi and Zhang Nan 21-15, 21-14.
The mixed doubles team of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan lost to Denmark’s Mathias Thyrri and Mai Surrow 21-8, 21-4. Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar went down 22-20, 21-16 to Germany’s Patrick Scheiel and Franziska Volkmann.
The upcoming men's doubles team of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila beat Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard and Mathias Thyrri 21-18, 21-17. On Tuesday, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will also be in action. PV Sindhu had gotten a bye in her first-round clash and will be in action as well.
