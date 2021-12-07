Bangladesh International Challenge 2021 | Abhishek Saini wins men's singles title, downs Rithvik Kumar in final

Today at 12:59 PM
Indian shuttlers had a great showing at the Bangladesh International Challenge 2021, as Abhishek Saini won the men's singles competition, beating compatriot Rithvik Kumar. The women's doubles team of Mehreen Riza and Arathi Sara Sunil too won the title in Dhaka, beating Malaysian pair in final.
Indian shuttler Abhishek Saini won the men's singles title at the Bangladesh International Challenge 2021, while the team of Mehreen Riza and Arathi Sara Sunil won the women's doubles championship in Dhaka on Sunday. The world no. 474 Saini got the better of Rithvik Kumar, 21-15, 21-18 in the final.
The match lasted 34 minutes, and handed Abhishek his first international title. Kartikey Kumar bagged the bronze medal in the championship. Back in 2019, world no.18 Lakshya Sen had won the men's singles title here, as well.
In the women's doubles, the team of Riza and Arathi Sunil came through the qualifiers, and went on to beat Malaysia’s Kasturi Radhakrishnan and Venosha Radhakrishnan 22-20, 21-12 in the final.
The Indian teams list in the men's and mixed doubles though, to Sri Lankan teams. Bokka Navaneeth and Srikrishna Podile went down to Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka 15-21, 9-21 in men's doubles, while Pratik Ranade and Akshaya Warang lost to Sachin Dias and Kavidi Sirimannage 15-21, 18-21 in the mixed doubles.
Lastly, Isharani Baruah ended third in the women’s singles.
