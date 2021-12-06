Vimal Kumar confident of better show by PV Sindhu at World Championship

"We need to see in other conditions. PV Sindhu beating (Akane) Yamaguchi in the semi-finals was definitely a confidence booster because off-late she has not really been into her rhythm. Hopefully, by World Championships next week, we can see her play little sharper," Kumar told Olympics.com.

Sindhu, in the past, has found it tough against Thailand 's Pornpawee Chochuwong. "I am little concerned. She needs to adapt a different strategy against her to beat her (Pornpawee Chochuwong). Because in the World Championship she will be running into her at some stage," Kumar said.

"I thought if you look at the conditions, in the last three weeks the shuttlecocks were extremely slow, which suits An Seyoung's game and Akane Yamaguchi's too to a certain extent," Kumar, who represented India at Barcelona 1992, said.

"In my opinion that was a big plus factor for An Seyoung in the final and she likes to play those deep clears, slow drop shots, she gets you into her rhythm. PV Sindhu couldn't keep it going and it turned out to be a very slow-paced game. In all the three tournaments in Bali, she won, with the same strategy," he concluded.