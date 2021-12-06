BWF World Tour Finals | PV Sindhu loses in final, goes down to Korea's An Seyoung

Star India shuttler PV Sindhu lost in the final of the women's singles to South Korea’s An Seyoung 21-16, 21-12 at the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday. This was the second time Sindhu had made it to the final of the prestigious event, having won the tournament in 2019.

This time around, Sindhu was up against 19-year-old Seyoung, who beat her in straight games, convincingly. The South Korean girl had won the Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open in the past two weeks and enjoyed a 2-0 head-to-head over Sindhu, coming into the final. Her dominance showed right from the first game itself, as she took an early lead of 11-5 lead before the midway break. Sindhu had no answers to the Korean's cross-court smashes and lost the first game 21-16. Come the second game, Sindhu tried to be aggressive, but failed miserably. Seyoung used the court better as Sindhu could not engage her in long rallies. 39 minutes is all it took Seyoung to pocket her maiden BWF Tour Final title. Meanwhile, Sindhu will be seen defending her World Championship title at Huelva, Spain, next week. The Hyderbadi had won the gold at the last edition of the World Championship in the year 2019.