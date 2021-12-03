BWF World Tour Finals | PV Sindhu loses final group match, makes it to semis

Today at 4:58 PM
India's PV Sindhu ended the group stages of the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 with a loss against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 12-21, 21-19, 14-21 in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday. This means that Sindhu has finished second in her group, and could face either Chochuwong, or Akane Yamaguchi in semis.
The BWF World Tour Finals 2021 is the year-ending tournament, where the top eight players from each category face off against each other, after being divided into groups of two. Then the top two from each group make it to the semis.
Prior to the start of the match, both Chochuwong and Sindhu had confirmed a berth in the last four.
As far as the match is concerned, Sindhu was on the back foot right from the start. In the first game, she trailed by a big margin of 6-11, and couldn't quite make a comeback. Eventually, the Thai girl wrapped up the match in style.
Earlier, Sindhu had beaten the likes of Denmark’s Line Christophersen and Germany’s Yvonne Li.
Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen has also managed to make it to the semis of the men's singles. This was possible after world No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan and Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke withdrew from the tournament.
Lastly, Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the tournament following a 21-19, 21-14 loss to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.
