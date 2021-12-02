BWF World Tour Finals | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pull out of tournament

In what turned out to be a forgettable day for the Indians at the BWF World Tour Finals, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled out of the tournament, while Kidambi Srikanth lost the Group B game on Thursday. The Indian duo pulled out after Satwik complained of knee pain.

The incident occurred during the duo's match against Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamulio of Indonesia. Earlier, the team had become the first Indian men's doubles pair to qualify for the year-ending tournament. On Wednesday, they had lost to Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-16, 21-5 in 40 minutes. On the other hand, Srikanth lost his match against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Srikanth lost 21-18, 21-7 in just 46 minutes. On Wednesday, Srikanth had defeated France's Toma Junior Popov 21-14, 21-16 in his opening Group B game. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen is guaranteed a place in the knockouts of the tournament, as two players from his group pulled out from their respective matches. Though he is slated to face Viktor Axelsen later in the day. PV Sindhu too, has a great chance to qualify for the next round as she faces Li Y of Germany on Thursday. She had won her previous encounter against Denmark's Line Christophersen.