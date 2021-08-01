 user tracker image
sport iconBadminton

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to PV Sindhu becoming a double Olympic medallist

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    PV Sindhu claims broke at Tokyo Olympics

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to PV Sindhu becoming a double Olympic medallist

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:06 PM

    PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman, second Indian overall since independence, to win two Olympics medals after she beat China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match today. Sindhu, who won in straight games (21-13, 21-15), is only the fourth badminton player to win medals in consecutive Games.

    Great moment for Indian lady PV Sindhu here!

    Waaah!! Bhai.. Veeru Paaji ney badiya bol diya.

    True inspiration to many youngsters!

    The whole of India is proud!

    Bravoooo!!👏👏

    B2B medals for India from one Athlete!

    Absolutely best moment.

    Hahaha! Yayy!!!

    Youngsters need to follow her footsteps closely!

    Heartful many congratulations #PV Sindhu

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down