Twitter reacts to PV Sindhu becoming a double Olympic medallist

Today at 7:06 PM
PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman, second Indian overall since independence, to win two Olympics medals after she beat China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match today. Sindhu, who won in straight games (21-13, 21-15), is only the fourth badminton player to win medals in consecutive Games.
Great moment for Indian lady PV Sindhu here!
We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021
Waaah!! Bhai.. Veeru Paaji ney badiya bol diya.
Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu,— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2021
Sabko jodein #PVSindhu .
First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.
Congratulations on the #Bronze pic.twitter.com/D0CvxszTC4
True inspiration to many youngsters!
Thank you @Pvsindhu1 , At the age of 26 she's won 2 Olympic medals for India.🥉🇮🇳— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) August 1, 2021
.
Arguably the greatest Indian athlete in individual sports 🇮🇳#Badminton #PVSindhu #SIndhu #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/v694hrXqKX
Bravo!!!👏👏— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) August 1, 2021
Indian shuttler PV #Sindhu won second medal for India.🇮🇳
.
Whole #India is proud of you CHAMP!🙌🙌#PVSindhu #Sindhu #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/7ki0mpx9WR
The whole of India is proud!
Congratulations #PVSindhu.— Bhavin Rathod (@bhaavinrathod) August 1, 2021
We are proud of you.
Bravoooo!!👏👏
Many congratulations to #PVSindhu. You made us proud for second time.👏👏. You're the pride of India. #Tokyo2020 #IndiaAtTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iUhL85PaB8— Ch. Motiram Kashyap (@MotiramCh) August 1, 2021
B2B medals for India from one Athlete!
#PVSindhu wins bronze, first Indian woman to win 2 individual medals at Olympics#Olympics pic.twitter.com/77BbGWArxv— Sajjad Ahmad Khan INC (@SajjadA06226593) August 1, 2021
Absolutely best moment.
#PVSindhu#Olympics2020 #Tokyo2020— Divya Pandey(UPPSS)🇮🇳 (@DivyaPa18132864) August 1, 2021
Best moment of the day.
You make us feel proud 🙏🇮🇳🏸 pic.twitter.com/M5Il6Opa5t
Hahaha! Yayy!!!
It's time to add 🥉 in the list #PVSindhu #Bronce #Badminton #TeamIndia @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/AtxvivcbQR— Shankar (@shankardms) August 1, 2021
Youngsters need to follow her footsteps closely!
#PVSindhu Brings the second medal (Bronze) for the nation🇮🇳 in #TokyoOlympics— சக்தி யோகீஸ் 💚✒️ (@sakthi_yogeesh) August 1, 2021
She is Pride of India #TeamIndia #TokyoOlympics2020 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/LmKCC6KnCT
Heartful many congratulations #PV Sindhu
Many Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning bronze medal in #Tokyo2020 Olympics and making the nation proud.— Shalini Bajpai 👧 (@sbajpai2811) August 1, 2021
PV Sindhu becomes the 1st Indian woman to win medals in 2 Olympic games.#Cheer4India #Pvsindhu #Olympics #Badminton pic.twitter.com/S4w7q2nO7N
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.