2021 Tokyo Olympics | Looking forward to playing in the Olympics and winning a medal, states Sai Praneeth

With just a couple of tournaments left ahead of the mega-event, Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth has almost assured himself a berth for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Even though the player feels he needs more tournaments to prepare ahead of the Tokyo showdown, there hs been minimum action in the past few months – Swiss Open, All England and Thailand Open. The Indian Open has already been postponed owing to the current Covid-19 situation in Delhi, which worsens the situation.

“This year, it was only the Swiss Open (quarterfinalist) and All England (Round of 16), and I am not counting Thailand Open (in January) as it was wasted. I want some tournament practice. Once I play well in these tournaments, it will be good for me for the Olympics,” said Sai Praneeth, during an interview with news18.com.

Till now, no male athletes have won a medal at the Olympics in badminton, with Parupalli Kashyap and Kidmabi Srikanth producing best performances with quarter-final finishes at the 2012 and 2016 editions respectively. In spite of the past results, Sai Praneeth is looking forward to playing at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and also eyeing to win a medal in the same.

“The Olympics is the biggest dream for every sportsperson. Last time, I tried but could not make it. This time I have a very good chance. I am looking forward to playing in the Olympics and winning a medal. Everybody has a chance to win. Initially, playing in the Olympics was a big thing, now I am looking at winning a medal. I am very excited to play in the Olympics, but the situation is making everyone not think too far ahead,” informed the badminton star.