We have lost freedom to train in post Covid-19 era, laments Kidambi Srikanth

Former World no.1 and India’s top-ranked men’s shuttler Kidambi Srikanth had been through a topsy-turvy ride over the last year, ever since the pandemic sprung into the scene. He was left with a bloodied nose after undergoing several Covid-19 tests during the Thailand Open earlier this year.

Following this, he had to skip the Toyota Thailand Open and stay in quarantine inside a hotel room, in Bangkok, after his roommate Sai Praneeth tested positive for Covid-19, a report that was later declared ‘false.’

With him preparing for the 2021 India Open and aiming for a berth at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Srikanth believes that badminton players have lost the freedom to train according to their time in the post-Covid-19 era. But, he also admitted that players have to adjust to the norms and live with it at least for the next 5-6 months.

"I feel we have lost the freedom to train according to our timings. It's been robbed. In the pre-COVID days, I could go to the gym when I wanted but now I have to go when I am provided a time. You cannot prepare the way we did before," said Kidambi Srikanth, during an interview with PTI