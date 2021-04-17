We have lost freedom to train in post Covid-19 era, laments Kidambi Srikanth

Today at 7:19 PM
Indian ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth feels that badminton players have lost the freedom to train according to their time in the post-Covid-19 era. At the moemnt, he is preparing for the 2021 Indian Open and also aiming for qualification to the Tokyo Olympics, which begins on July 23 later this year.
Former World no.1 and India’s top-ranked men’s shuttler Kidambi Srikanth had been through a topsy-turvy ride over the last year, ever since the pandemic sprung into the scene. He was left with a bloodied nose after undergoing several Covid-19 tests during the Thailand Open earlier this year.
Following this, he had to skip the Toyota Thailand Open and stay in quarantine inside a hotel room, in Bangkok, after his roommate Sai Praneeth tested positive for Covid-19, a report that was later declared ‘false.’
With him preparing for the 2021 India Open and aiming for a berth at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Srikanth believes that badminton players have lost the freedom to train according to their time in the post-Covid-19 era. But, he also admitted that players have to adjust to the norms and live with it at least for the next 5-6 months.
"I feel we have lost the freedom to train according to our timings. It's been robbed. In the pre-COVID days, I could go to the gym when I wanted but now I have to go when I am provided a time. You cannot prepare the way we did before," said Kidambi Srikanth, during an interview with PTI
"I couldn't play more matches in Thailand. I had to play World Tour finals straightaway without practice. In All England, I couldn't train as some players tested positive. So things didn't work my way,” added the former world no.1.
