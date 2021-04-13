2021 India Open | Kento Momota, Carolina Marin among top players; event to be held behind closed doors

Today at 7:20 PM
Top International shuttler,s including Kento Momota and Carolina Marin, will feature in the upcoming 2021 India Open, with the tournament set to be staged behind closed owing to the pandemic situation. The tournament is one of the few remaining qualifying events for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
With Indian shuttlers bagging no top honours in the 2021 Swiss Open and the subsequent All England Championships, the contingent is set to make amends in the upcoming India Open Super 500 that begins in New Delhi, from May 11 to 16. Top international stars, including Kento Momota, Victor Axelsen, Carolina Marin and former world champion PV Sindhu, will all feature in the tournament.
However, the event is set to stages behind closed doors in wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in the capital city. In fact, a bio-bubble will be created with players coming from countries like South Africa, Brazil, Middle East, and European countries including UK are required to report in New Delhi on May 3 and serve a seven-day quarantine period before stepping out into the court.
"All the players and officials coming from South Africa, Brazil, Middle East and European countries including UK will be serving a 7-day quarantine period and have to report in the capital city on May 3. Players and officials from the rest of the world can arrive on May 6 and undergo a 4-day quarantine period,” read a statement from BAI (Badminton Association of India.)
India will have the largest representation among the 33 participating nations with 48 players that include 27 women and 21 men featuring in the meet. The tournament offers $400,000 in prize money and is one of the few remaining qualifying events for the 2021 Tokyo Games.
