P.V. Sindhu pulls out of Uber Cup owing to personal reasons

P.V. Sindhu has pulled out of next month’s Uber Cup finals due to personal reasons and might also miss out on the Super 750 tournaments in Denmark. The Hyderabad-based player became the first Indian to become a World Champion when she earned the title last year in Basel, Switzerland.

Badminton, one of the many disciplines to have taken a hit due to the pandemic, has seen its international events stalled since March. As per the revised calendar put up by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the first tournament post-lockdown - the Thomas and Uber Cup- was scheduled to be held from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark. But, World Champion P.V. Sindhu has pulled out of the Uber Cup due to personal reasons and might also miss out on the Super 750 tournaments in Denmark.

"Sindhu will not be able to participate in the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals due to some personal reasons. She has some personal work, so unfortunately she will have to skip the event. We have informed the Badminton Association of India about her decision," said P.V. Ramana, the Olympic medallist’s father, to PTI.

Soon after the Thomas and Uber Cup gets over, the Denmark Open 1 will be staged from October 13-18, followed by the Denmark Masters from October 20-25. It was learned that Sindhu has sent entries for both the tournaments, but her participation depends on her personal work.

"Actually that is also (in doubt) ... I mean the entries have been sent for both the events, but it depends on her personal work if she would be able to play both or not. She may have to skip one tournament in Denmark. If she can complete her personal work then she will play one,” added P.V. Ramana.