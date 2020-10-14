Not thinking about qualifying for the Olympics, reveals Saina Nehwal

The pandemic situation has not spared any discipline as such, with Badminton also suffering their fair share, with the shuttlers out of action for months. The national camp for the Thomas and Uber Cup finally began on September 7, with several restrictions in place. While most of the athletes are gearing up to make a cut at the Tokyo Olympics next year, elite shuttler Saina Nehwal states that she is more focused on improving her fitness and taking care of her injuries rather than qualifying for the mega event.