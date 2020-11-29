I'm definitely in the race for 2021 Tokyo Olympics, asserts Saina Nehwal

Once the face of Indian badminton, Saina Nehwal, at the age of 30, is ranked no. 30 as per the latest BWF ratings but has been out of action for quite some time. With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics not far away, it was not clear whether the Indian legend would be keen on making an appearance in the mega event. But, the former Olympic silver medallist has cleared the air, stating that she is definitely in the race for the Olympics, even though she has to get back in her rhythm and win against higher-ranked players.