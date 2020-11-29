I'm definitely in the race for 2021 Tokyo Olympics, asserts Saina Nehwal

Today at 12:52 PM
Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal has asserted that she is all geared up and working hard for the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The Olympic medallist is all set to make her comeback in professional badminton during the BWF Asian Tour which has been pushed back to January 2021.
Once the face of Indian badminton, Saina Nehwal, at the age of 30, is ranked no. 30 as per the latest BWF ratings but has been out of action for quite some time. With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics not far away, it was not clear whether the Indian legend would be keen on making an appearance in the mega event. But, the former Olympic silver medallist has cleared the air, stating that she is definitely in the race for the Olympics, even though she has to get back in her rhythm and win against higher-ranked players.
"I know Olympics is in everyone's head. It's something very big but before that you have to think about so many tournaments. I've to get back to my rhythm and win against the players who are in top-20," said Saina Nehwal, during a virtual interaction, as reported by India Today.
"There's some two-three months' of training before that. You have to be perfectly fine and play seven-eight tournaments after that only I will think about the Olympics. But yes, I'm definitely in the race. I want to do well and I'm working hard for that," added the former World no.1.
It was not long ago that Saina Nehwal pulled out of the Denmark Open owing to the pandemic situation, along with other Indian stars. But, she is going to make her comeback in professional badminton during the BWF Asian Tour which has been pushed back to January 21.
