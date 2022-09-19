Asian Games gold medalist Sudha Singh announces retirement from international athletics

At the age of 36, Indian long-distance runner Sudha Singh decided to end her international career. For more than 13 years, the two-time Olympian and gold medalist from the Asian Games represented India abroad; meanwhile she will still carry on participating in domestic competitions.

Sudha Singh told the Hindustan Times newspaper, “It’s a difficult decision now, but it’s a harsh reality of life too.” Sudha Singh, a native of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, made a name for herself on the national athletics scene in 2007 when she triumphed in the 3000m steeplechase competition. In the same year, she set a new national record for India in the Jamshedpur national competition with a time of 10:18.76.

For the following several years, Sudha Singh dominated the 3000m steeplechase competitions in India. In 2009, at the Asian Championships, she won silver to earn her first international medal.

In 2010, when the Asian Games were held in Guangzhou, China, the women's 3000m steeplechase was introduced. This was Sudha Singh's greatest accomplishment. With a time of 9:55.67, Sudha Singh beat off Jin Yuan, the hometown favourite, for the gold medal.

In order to qualify for the London 2012 Olympics, Sudha Singh broke her own national record in June of the following year by achieving a time of 9:47.70. She went on to win her second silver medal at the Asian Championships in 2011.

Sudha Singh failed to go to the finals at the London Summer Games after placing 13th in her respective heats. She again made it into the Olympics for Rio 2016, although she was again denied a spot in the 18-woman final due to her ninth-place performance in the preliminary rounds. Sudha Singh was rejected from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic team.

She almost missed out on a medal in the Asian Games in 2014, but she made up for it in 2018 in Jakarta with a silver medal. At the 2017 Asian Championships, Sudha Singh won her most recent gold medal in a significant international competition. Although Sudha Singh competed in marathons at international competitions, her 3000m steeplechase race was where she won all of her significant medals.

The Indira Marathon will be held in Prayagraj on November 19 and Sudha Singh hopes to construct an athletics academy either Raebareli or Amethi.