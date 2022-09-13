WATCH | Neeraj Chopra makes most of his break, skydives in Switzerland

Today at 4:49 PM
India's Neeraj Chopra has churned out performances in the past few months, where he managed to win the Diamond League, and a World Championship silver, to add to his gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Post his efforts, the ace athlete is taking a short break and would skip the National Games 2022.
But the ace javelin thrower is making the most of this break. In a short video posted online, Neeraj can be seen having his 'Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara' moment, as he went on a skydiving adventure, in Switzerland.
Meanwhile, this year, Chopra participated in six contests. The 24-year-old Indian set two new national records this year, and in July, he made history by being the first Indian to take home a medal at the international athletics championships. But he had to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games after straining his thigh muscle at the international athletics championships in Oregon.
After a challenging season, Neeraj Chopra said that his body needed time to heal and that his coach, biomechanical specialist Dr. Klaus Bartonietz, had encouraged him to take it easy. “The dates for the National Games were only announced recently. I had spoken to the coach and he said I needed rest as I just recovered from a groin injury.”
