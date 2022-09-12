Jeswin Aldrin wins Golden Fly Series Liechtenstein with an effort of 8.12m

Jeswin had to miss the World Championships because he didn't match the AFI's requirements for qualification, but it appears that his form has improved as he took first place in the Golden Fly Series Liechtenstein competition. The young man from Tamil Nadu tweeted the information,"Really Happy with 8.12m in Golden Fly Series in Liechtenstein. It's been a long season one more round to go before the end of this season. Thanks for having here."