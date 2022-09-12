Jeswin Aldrin wins Golden Fly Series Liechtenstein with an effort of 8.12m

Today at 4:58 PM
Jeswin Aldrin, an Indian long jumper, won the Golden Fly Series competition in Liechtenstein, Lucerne on Sunday after clearing a height of 8.12 metres. With prior career leaps of 8.37m and 8.26m from the Federation Cup in Calicut, this 8.12m jump in Lucerne is currently his greatest jump overseas.
Jeswin had to miss the World Championships because he didn't match the AFI's requirements for qualification, but it appears that his form has improved as he took first place in the Golden Fly Series Liechtenstein competition. The young man from Tamil Nadu tweeted the information,"Really Happy with 8.12m in Golden Fly Series in Liechtenstein. It's been a long season one more round to go before the end of this season. Thanks for having here."
Jeswin Aldrin struggled in the rainy circumstances at Spitzen Leichtathletik, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver event, in Lucerne, when he leaped 7.82 metres and placed fourth.
Jeswin could only land two out of six jumps correctly, but he appeared to have recovered his form and leaped comfortably beyond 8m during the meet. With the season slowly coming to an end, this victory will give Jeswin motivation for the future.
