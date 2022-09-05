Diamond League Final | Neeraj Chopra in action; When and where to watch

Today at 3:34 PM
The 2022 Diamond League season is about to come to an end with the final scheduled for September 7 and 8, 2022, in Zurich, Switzerland. Neeraj Chopra, the silver-medal winner at the Worlds and the Indian Olympic champion, is anticipated to compete in the Diamond League, and win a medal too.
After placing third in the Stockholm Diamond League and winning the Lausanne last week, the 24-year-old Chopra qualified for the Diamond League Final or Diamond Race. Athletic competitions known as the Diamond League culminate in the Diamond League Final or the Diamond Race.
After placing seventh in 2017 and fourth in 2018, Neeraj Chopra will compete in his third Diamond League Final, just missing out on a medal by 0.03m. He is now fourth overall in the rankings after competing in two Diamond League events this season, trailing only Olympic medalist Jakub Vadlejch, German Julian Weber, and World Champion Anderson Peters.
Peters, Chopra's main adversary, has withdrawn from the Diamond League Final due to his terrible injury sustained during a skirmish last month, even though the starting lineup has not yet been released. However, the Indian is anticipated to face a tough challenge from competitors like Vadlejch, Weber, and others.
When to Watch?
The men's javelin throw is scheduled to start at 11:50 IST on September 8, 2022.
Where Can I Watch?
You can watch the streaming live on OTT service Voot, or follow the latest updates on Sportscafe.in live blog.
