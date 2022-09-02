WATCH | Neeraj Chopra's goes through intense routine before Diamond League final

Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower, won the Lausanne Diamond League with a strong performance of 89.08 metres. The Indian is now preparing for the Diamond League final, which starts on September 7, and he has the a golden opportunity to become first from the country to win a medal there.

The Olympian's incredible accomplishment comes after he was forced to withdraw from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games owing to a groin injury he sustained earlier this year when competing in the World Athletic Championships.

After pushing himself in the Lausanne Diamond League, Olympic champion Neeraj was unable to break the 90-meter barrier, therefore his goal still stands. He had previously stated that although he is still not fully healthy, he aims to be in top shape by the time the Diamond League finals get underway in Zurich.

The 24-year-old has been putting in a lot of work in preparation for the finals and just uploaded a snippet of a recent training video on Twitter. Neeraj may be seen in the video jumping over obstacles that appear to be taller than one metre. The famous athlete appeared to be in complete control as he easily cleared the hurdles while showcasing his superb agility.

The top six javelin throwers have advanced for the crucial Finals in Zurich after the conclusion of four Diamond Leagues in 2022 in Doha, Stockholm, Silesia, and Lausanne. Along with Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), Leandro Ramos (Portugal), Julian Weber (Germany), Anderson Peters (Grenada), and Gailums Patriks, Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the major competition in Zurich.

Chopra stated his intention to break the 90-meter barrier at the beginning of the season. He made progress toward his objective in each of the first three events of the season. But it seems that the wounds he received have set him back. However, if the right circumstances arise, he may eventually shatter the 90-meter barrier in Zurich.