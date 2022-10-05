2022 National Games | Jyothi Yarraji becomes first Indian to break the 13 second barrier in 100m hurdles

Jyothi Yarraji of India has become the first Indian woman to record a sub-13s time to win the gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles at the National Games 2022 on Tuesday. The Andhra Pradesh youngster shattered her own national record by winning the wind-assisted final in 12.79 seconds.

However, because she got wind assistance of 2.5m/s, it will not be recognised as a new record. Only timings set with wind assistance of less than 2m/s are eligible for record consideration.

Yarraji won the women's 100m gold earlier in the day, knocking off renowned sprinters Dutee Chand and Hima Das to the finish line. Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh's Ram Baboo established a national record in the 35km race walk event, one of nine National Games records broken on the day in athletics and swimming.

Maana Patel of India and Assam sprinter Amlan Borgohain of Assam were the day's headliners, both breaking records twice. Patel achieved a personal best time of 26.60 seconds in the morning 50m freestyle swimming heats. However, she was defeated in the 50m freestyle final. Later that evening, she broke her own Games record by capturing gold in the 200m backstroke at 2:19.74.

Amlan Borgohain of Assam, the male 100- and 200-meter national record holder, twice shattered the Games' records, first in the semifinals and then in the championship. In the final, four racers broke the 21-second barrier, but Borgohain won the men's sprint double after previously taking first place in the 100-meter dash.

Amlan blasted off the starting line, accelerated around the bend, and then consolidated on the home straight to the beam in the final in 20.55 seconds, leaving the pack in his trail. Purnima Pandey, a weightlifter from Uttar Pradesh, overcame a tight back to win the women's +87kg gold at Mahatma Mandir. Purnima, who placed sixth in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, lifted a total of 215 kilogrammes, including 95 kilogrammes in the snatch and 120 kilogrammes in the clean and jerk.

The men's team defeated Kerala 30-26 after leading 26-10 at the interval, and the women's team defeated Odisha 18-16, giving Maharashtra the kho-kho golden double. Sanyunkta Kale of Maharashtra won the women's all-around rhythmic gymnastics competition with 101.65 points, beating off Saneha Dewan of Jammu and Kashmir and Richa Chordia of her team (74.55). In the women's rhythmic gymnastics, it was the lone medal that was available.