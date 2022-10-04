WATCH | Subramaniam Siva betters own pole vault national record, celebrates mid-air

Today at 1:02 PM
On Monday, Tamil Nadu's Siva Subramaniam, a pole vaulter, grabbed the athletics spotlight at the 2022 National Games in Ahmedabad when a number of national records fell. The vaulter bettered his own national record of 5.30m, and set the bar at 5.31m, thus winning the gold medal for his state.
He broke the previous record for men's pole vault, which stood at 5.30 metres, by clearing 5.31 metres, setting a new record. Siva, a havildar in the Indian Army, attended the ceremony as a representative of table-toppers Services.
On his first try, he cleared 5.11 metres, breaking the National Games record that had lasted since 1987. At the 1987 National Games in Kerala, Vijay Pal Singh of Haryana became the first Indian to clear 5.10 metres.
Meanwhile, this was the second pole vault national record created at the National Games in as many days, as Rosy Meena Paulraj, a Tamil Nadu native, passed 4.20m on Sunday, bettering VS Surekha's long-standing record. Interestingly, the state has taken centerstage in the track and field events, and have broken three national records so far, overall.
