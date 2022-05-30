Murali Sreeshankar bags the first place in Greece, Jyothi Yarraji settles for silver

Murali Sreeshankar, a Tokyo Olympian, earned his second first-place finish in Greece this season with a 7.95m leap in the Venizeleia-Chania 2022 athletics meet on Sunday. Sreeshankar was accompanied by Jules Pommery of France, who won the second-place finish, with a 7.73m leap, and another Frenchman, Erwan Konate, who took the third-place finish with a 7.71m leap in the World Continental Tour Bronze event.