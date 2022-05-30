Murali Sreeshankar bags the first place in Greece, Jyothi Yarraji settles for silver

Today at 4:42 PM
Murali Sreeshankar, a Tokyo Olympian, earned his second first-place finish in Greece this season with a 7.95m leap in the Venizeleia-Chania 2022 athletics meet on Sunday. Jyothi Yarraji, who has been in great form, won silver in the 100m hurdles at IFAM Oordegem 2022 athletics tournament in Belgium.
Murali Sreeshankar, a Tokyo Olympian, earned his second first-place finish in Greece this season with a 7.95m leap in the Venizeleia-Chania 2022 athletics meet on Sunday. Sreeshankar was accompanied by Jules Pommery of France, who won the second-place finish, with a 7.73m leap, and another Frenchman, Erwan Konate, who took the third-place finish with a 7.71m leap in the World Continental Tour Bronze event.
Sreeshankar, 23, clinched the long jump event at Kallithea, Greece, earlier this month with an 8.31m jump. He is India's best bet at the Commonwealth Games and has already advanced to the World Athletics Championships 2022 with his national record long jump of 8.36m at the Federation Cup in April.
Sreeshankar was not the only Indian to win a medal during the weekend in Europe. On Saturday, Jyothi Yarraji won silver in the women's 100m hurdles at the IFAM Oordegem 2022 athletics tournament in Belgium. Yarraji, 22, who has lowered the women's 100m hurdles national record to 13.04s three times this month, ran 13.19s in Belgium.
Tokyo Olympian Zoe Sedney of the Netherlands won the World Continental Tour Challenger event in 13.18 seconds. Earlier in the heats, Jyothi Yarraji finished second in 13.26 seconds, while Zoe Sedney won in 12.91 seconds. Meanwhile, national record holder Siddhanth Thingalaya ran a season-best 13.92s in the men's 110m hurdles, finishing sixth in the eight-man final. Eduardo Rodrigues of Brazil won the race in 13.48 seconds.
The men's 200m national record holder, Amlan Borgohain, was participating in the 100m sprint. Amlan Borgohain finished fifth overall with a time of 10.50 seconds.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.