Jyothi Yarraji better her own national record in women's 100m hurdles

India's Jyothi Yarraji is turning heads with her performance as she yet again bettered her own national record in the women's 100m hurdles at the Harry Schulting Games 2022 on Thursday. She clocked 13.04 seconds in the heats to break the national record for the third time in 16 days.
Her previous best was 13.11s which she set at the Loughborough International Athletics meet five days ago. Prior to that, she had smashed Anuradha Biswal’s 20-year-old record (13.38) with a 13.23-second run in Limassol, Cyprus.
Yarraji has been trying hard to get her timing below the 13s mark and has been close to that many times. But the kind of form she has shown, it won't take long for her to achieve the milestone. Meanwhile, the men’s 110m hurdles national record holder Siddhant Thingalaya was the other Indian to medal at the Harry Schulting Games.
He pocketed the bronze medal at the event with a timing of 14.42s, with his personal best at 13.48s. Amlan Borgohain, the men’s 200m national record holder, was also in action in the 100m sprint. Although he was the first among all the athletes who participated at the event, across three heats, but he did not start in the finals.
