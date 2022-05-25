Indian Grand Prix 4 | Young long jumper Shaili Singh wins bronze, MP Jabir takes gold in men's 400m hurdles

Today at 6:21 PM
Upcoming long jumper Shaili Singh could only manage a bronze medal at the Indian Grand Prix 4 athletics meet, with the best jump of 6.27m, while Asian Championship bronze medalist Nayana James bagged a gold. Ancy Sojan of Kerala managed to pocket the silver medal with a leap of 6.35m.
Singh has been touted as the next big thing in Indian athletics, ever since her U-20 Worlds silver medal in August last year, where she leaped a distance of 6.59m, but wasn't close to her personal best. Now she will be expected to peak during the CWG 2022.
On the other hand, in the men's long jump, Muhammed Anees Yahiya’s all four legal jumps were good enough for the gold medal. In his fifth attempt, he achieved a distance of 8.15m. Rajasthan’s Yash Vir Singh won the men’s javelin throw event with a personal best of 82.13m and also made the cut for Commonwealth Games 2022. The qualification was set at 81m by the AFI.
Meanwhile, Rohit Yadav (80.88m) took home a silver, and DP Manu (77.66m) had to settle for bronze. In the 100m sprints, Amiya Kumar Mallick and Srabani Nanda won the men's and women's events, respectively.
Tokyo Olympian MP Jabir men’s 400 hurdles in 50.19 seconds. He was followed by Kerala’s Thomas Mathew with a timing of 51.84 seconds while Maharashtra’s Rohan Gautam Kamble came third in 52.73 seconds. This was also Jabir's first win of the season.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.