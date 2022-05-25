Indian Grand Prix 4 | Young long jumper Shaili Singh wins bronze, MP Jabir takes gold in men's 400m hurdles

On the other hand, in the men's long jump, Muhammed Anees Yahiya’s all four legal jumps were good enough for the gold medal. In his fifth attempt, he achieved a distance of 8.15m. Rajasthan’s Yash Vir Singh won the men’s javelin throw event with a personal best of 82.13m and also made the cut for Commonwealth Games 2022. The qualification was set at 81m by the AFI.