Jyothi Yarraji breaks her own national record in women's 100m hurdles

Women's 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji improved dramatically and posted a personal best on Sunday, just 11 days after breaking the national record. Jyothi clocked a time of 13.11 when competing in the European tour at the Loughborough International Competition in the United Kingdom.
The 22-year-old Andhra Pradesh athlete claimed gold in the UK event on Sunday, despite a headwind of +0.3m/s. Yarraji is a Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High-Performance Center trainee under Joseph Hillier in Bhubaneswar. She set a national record of 13.09 seconds in the Federation Cup in Kozhikode last month, but it was not recognized because the wind speed was higher than the allowed +2.0 m/s.
Jyothi set a new national record in the 100m hurdles in 2020, clocking 13.03 seconds in the All India Inter-University Athletics Championships in Moodbidri, Karnataka. However, it was not counted as NR since she was not tested by the National Anti-Doping Agency during the meet, and a technical officer from the Athletics Federation of India was also not there.
Graceson Amaldas, a former international swimmer turned hurdler from Thanjavur in Kerala, took first place in the junior men's 110m hurdles guest race at the Loughborough International competition in 13.91 seconds.
