Avinash Sable impresses again, finishes fourth in 3000m steeplechase at California

Indian steeplechase Avinash Sable, who has been in fine form in the last few months, finished fourth at the USATF Distance Classic event in California, clocking a time of 8:25.82s. The 27-year-old narrowly missed out on a medal, but finished ahead of Rio Olympics medalist Evan Jager.
Although his time wasn't the best on the day, still it put him in contention for winning a medal. Meanwhile, Jager clocked 8:27.88s, way below Sable. The top three places in the event all went to 2020 Tokyo Olympians John Gay of Canada, Mason Ferlic of USA, and Matthew Hughes of Canada.
Prior to this, Sable, India's best long-distance runner, shattered a 30-year-old record in the 5000m long-distance event at the Sound Running Track Meet in San Juan Capistrano, California. He had finished 12th in the race in 13:25.65s, breaking Bahadur Prasad's record of 13:29.70s established in 1992.
As far as 3000m steeplechase is concerned, Sable managed to better the national record at the Indian Grand Prix 2, at the Chandrasekharan Nair Police Stadium. He completed the race in only 8:16.21s, shaving off 1.91s from his previous best.
