Jyothi Yarraji breaks long-standing national record in women's 100m hurdles at Cyprus International Athletics Meet

However, the 22-year-old from Vizag was denied the National Record on both occasions due to evident flaws in the organization of Indian sports tournaments. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) did not test her at the Inter-University Athletics Meet, and there was no technical representative from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to verify it either. As a result, Yarraji's 13.03-second finish and subsequent National Record-breaking were not recorded.