Avinash Sable breaks 30-year-old national record in 5000m

Avinash Sable was competing in the 5000m for the first time. His first appearance in the event was last month in the Federation Cup in Kozhikode, where he took first place with a time of 13:39.43s. Sable, a Tokyo Olympian, presently owns the national record in three events at the age of 27. In Delhi in 2020, the Maharashtra native achieved a half-marathon record, and in the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram in March this year, he set a new 3000m steeplechase record.