Annu Rani betters own national record mark with a throw of 63.82m

Annu Rani's further throws on Sunday were 60.10m, 56.60m, and 58.13m. On the other hand, she almost missed qualifying for the World Athletics Championships 2022 by a hair. She has already qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022, which will take place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

At the Jamshedpur event, Rani, a past Asian Games bronze medalist, was followed by Sanjana Choudhary and Shilpa Rani on the podium. Shilpa Rani's best throw was 53.01 metres, while Sanjana Choudhary's was 53.87 metres.

Uma Choudhary, the defending champion, came in sixth with a throw of 46.63 metres. Leading javelin throwers in the men's division, including Rohit Yadav, will compete on Monday. Rohit Yadav won gold in the India Open Throws tournament and the Federation Cup earlier this season, and with an 81.83m throw, he has already qualified for the Commonwealth Games.

Rohit Yadav, on the other hand, will need to improve significantly in order to be eligible for the World Athletic Championships men's javelin competition. The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra will not participate in the Jamshedpur competition since he is training in Turkey. The national javelin throw championships are in their fourth year. A tournament for age-group athletes is also part of the two-day event.