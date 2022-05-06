TOPS approve extension of training in Turkey for Neeraj Chopra

Today at 4:24 PM
The Target Olympic Podium Scheme of the SAI has granted Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's request for financial help of INR 5.5 lakh for the continuation of his offseason workouts in Turkey. Chopra is currently training in Antalya at the Gloria Sports Arena, preparing for the CWG.
Chopra and his coach, Dr. Klaus Bartonietz, have already been training in Antalya for the previous 2 weeks as he trains for the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Athletics World Championships.
According to a SAI statement issued on Thursday, the financial aid would cover Chopra's training costs at Gloria Sports Arena, as well as his and Klaus's lodging, transport, food, and medical insurance costs, among other things. It will also include a USD 50-day stipend for Chopra and Dr. Klaus for any other costs they may incur during their stay.
Chopra now is only the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics last year, outperforming the field by a wide margin to claim India's first track-and-field medal. Chopra, who hails from a village named Khandra, which is located near Panipat in Haryana, stunned the athletics world by throwing 87.58 meters in the finals, ending India's 100-year wait for an Olympic track and field gold.
