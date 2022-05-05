Kamalpreet Kaur tests positive for banned substance, could be jailed for four years

"The AIU has provisionally suspended discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur of India for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol), a breach of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules," the governing body tweeted on Wednesday.

To Understand, during provisional suspension an individual is temporarily barred from participation in any sports competition or activity pending the outcome of a hearing held under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.

AIU, an independent authority established by World Athletics, has issued a notice of complaint to the 26-year-old Punjabi. Kaur is in World Athletics' registered testing pool, however, it is unknown where or when she was tested.

Last year, Kaur's dramatic improvement aroused some questions, but she had previously denied testing positive for any forbidden substance. Last year, Kaur finished sixth in the Tokyo Olympics. After worsening her leg injury whilst winning a gold medal at the Indian Grand Prix II in Thiruvananthapuram on March 23, she missed the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships last month.