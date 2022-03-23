Indian Grand Prix 2 | Avinash Sable betters 3000m steeplechase national record

Today at 8:16 PM
India's Avinash Sable managed to break the national record in men's 3000m steeplechase, at the Indian Grand Prix 2, at the Chandrasekharan Nair Police Stadium on Wednesday. He bettered his own national record time by completing the race in 8:16.21s, shaving off 1.91s from his previous best.
The runner from Maharashtra displayed good form right from the start, and was hardly challenged by the silver-medalist, Balkishan of Haryana. As far as the men's triple jump is concerned, it was another close affair between Kerala's Abdulla Aboobacker and Eldhose Paul, with the latter claiming the gold eventually, with an effort of 16.95m. Aboobacker could manage a best jump of 16.70m.
In the women's discus throw, Kamalpreet Kaur landed gold, with the best throw of 61.39m, which is still way below her personal best. But this throw should be enough to give her the necessary confidence ahead of a busy season with the World Championship, Commonwealth Games, and the Asian Games.
Priya Mohan has established herself as the best 400m sprinter in the country, and once again she managed to beat MR Poovamma. Jisna Mathew could manage a third-place finish only. Priya Mohan clocked a personal best of 52.37s
Results:
Men: 100m
Tamil Arasu (Tamil Nadu), Aswin KP, Ritik Malik
400m
Rajesh Ramesh (Tamil Nadu), Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal (Kerala)
800m
Ankesh Chaudhary (Himachal Pradesh), Mohammed Afsal (Kerala), Krishan Kumar (Haryana)
3000m Steeplechase
Avinash Sable (Maharashtra), Shankar Lal Swami, Atul Poonia (Rajasthan)
Triple Jump
Eldhose Paul (Kerala), Abdulla Aboobacker (Kerala), Gaily Venister Devasahayam (Tamil Nadu)
Women: 100m
NS Simi (Karnataka), AT Daneshwari (Karnataka), PD Anjali (Kerala)
400m
Priya H Mohan (Karnataka), MR Poovamma (Karnataka), Jisna Mathew (Kerala)
800m
EB Arptitha (Karnataka), Priscilla Daniel (Kerala), Stephy Sara Koshy (Kerala)
3000m Steeplechase
Parul Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh), G Maheshwari (Telangana)
Triple Jump
B Aishwarya (Karnataka), Karthika Gothandapani (Tamil Nadu)
Discus Throw
Kamalpreet Kaur (Punjab), Nidhi Rani (Haryana), Sunita (Haryana)
