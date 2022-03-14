Indian Grand Prix 1 2022 | Hima Das bags silver in 200m, Dhanalakshmi clinches gold

Along with the gold in the 400m event, Priya Mohan also managed to get herself the 200m crown at the inter-university cup, beating Dutee Chand. She also broke the Asian Games Qualifying timing of 53.19 seconds but lost out on the CWG timing. At the Tokyo Olympics, Amol Jacob (45.98) and Tom Noah Nirmal (46.08), both members of the Asian record-breaking Indian men's 4x400m relay team, won gold and silver in the men's 400m, respectively.