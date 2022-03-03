 user tracker image
    World Race Walking Team Championship 2022 | Olympians Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami to lead India's challenge

    An 11-member Indian team will be competing at the World Race Walking Team Championship 2022, in Muscat, Oman, starting Friday. Olympians Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami, who are the national record holders in 20km event, will spearhead the Indian contingent at the championship.

    Sandeep will be participating in the men's 20km race walk along with Suraj Panwar on Friday, while Priyanka Goswami will take part in the women’s 35km event on Saturday. Bhawna Jat, another Tokyo Olympian will be competing in the women's 20km walk alongside Ravina and another 20-year-old debutant, Munita Prajapati.

    On the other hand, seasoned walkers like KT Irfan, Gurpreet Singh and Rahul Rohila missed the cut, after failing to prove their fitness. National champion in men's 35km walk, Manish Rawat also did not make it to the team.

    Amit Khatri and Reshma Patel will participate in the junior men’s and women’s 10km race walk, respectively. Interestingly, India has never bagged a medal at this event. In the last event held in China, in 2018, Sandeep's 27th-place finish was the best by an Indian.

    India squad

    Men 35km: Ram Baboo, Chandan Singh and Eknath Sambhaji

    Men 20km: Sandeep Kumar and Suraj Panwar

    U20 Men 10km: Amit Khatri

    Women 35km: Priyanka Goswami

    Women 20km: Bhawna Jat, Ravina and Munita Prajapati

    U20 Women 10km: Reshma Patel

