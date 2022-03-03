World Race Walking Team Championship 2022 | Olympians Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami to lead India's challenge

Today at 8:06 PM
An 11-member Indian team will be competing at the World Race Walking Team Championship 2022, in Muscat, Oman, starting Friday. Olympians Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami, who are the national record holders in 20km event, will spearhead the Indian contingent at the championship.
Sandeep will be participating in the men's 20km race walk along with Suraj Panwar on Friday, while Priyanka Goswami will take part in the women’s 35km event on Saturday. Bhawna Jat, another Tokyo Olympian will be competing in the women's 20km walk alongside Ravina and another 20-year-old debutant, Munita Prajapati.
On the other hand, seasoned walkers like KT Irfan, Gurpreet Singh and Rahul Rohila missed the cut, after failing to prove their fitness. National champion in men's 35km walk, Manish Rawat also did not make it to the team.
Amit Khatri and Reshma Patel will participate in the junior men’s and women’s 10km race walk, respectively. Interestingly, India has never bagged a medal at this event. In the last event held in China, in 2018, Sandeep's 27th-place finish was the best by an Indian.
India squad
Men 35km: Ram Baboo, Chandan Singh and Eknath Sambhaji
Men 20km: Sandeep Kumar and Suraj Panwar
U20 Men 10km: Amit Khatri
Women 35km: Priyanka Goswami
Women 20km: Bhawna Jat, Ravina and Munita Prajapati
U20 Women 10km: Reshma Patel
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.