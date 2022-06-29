Racewalker Bhawna Jat backs out of the World Athletic Championships

Bhawana Jat, a race walker, has backed out from the World Athletics Championships in the United States next month. Experienced discus thrower Seema Punia may possibly not compete in the championship, since certain Indian athletes would be selected based on the world ranking quota.

The cutoff for qualifying was on Sunday, and on Wednesday, World Athletics will release the list of competitors for the competition taking place from July 15 to 24. Bhawana, who was selected for the 20 km race walk squad for the Commonwealth Games "subject to a health condition," advised the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) that she wanted to concentrate on the CWG as she had only begun training 10 days prior. She would have met the global ranking quota to enter the World Championships if she hadn't withdrawn.

As a result of violating the entrance criterion, Priyanka Goswami qualified to compete in the women's 2-kilometer race walk. Veteran discus thrower Seema Punia, who broke the qualification threshold in June of last year, is most likely going to miss the World Championships since she is listed as a withdrawn athlete on the World Athletics' Road to Oregon list.

This is also true for Rahul Kumar, who qualified via the usual entry process for the men's 20 km race. In the World Athletics Road to Oregon list, his name is also included as a withdrawn athlete. Sandeep Kumar has already earned a spot in the competition. The Indian squad for the World Championships will be revealed on Thursday after World Athletics releases its roster, according to the AFI.

Neeraj Chopra, an Olympic champion javelin thrower, Avinash Sable, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Murali Sreeshankar, and Jeswin Aldrin are just a few of the athletes who have already advanced to the championships.

Rohit Yadav is also anticipated to qualify for the Global Championships in the javelin throw event based on the world ranking quota in addition to Chopra. Eldhose Paul is also eligible to participate through the global ranking quota, joining Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker, who won the triple jump gold at the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai earlier this month.

According to World Athletics' Road to Oregon roster, Muhammad Anees Yahiya may compete in the long jump competition with Sreeshankar and Aldrin. Up to three athletes from one nation may compete in one event, although the AFI may choose not to choose all of them. Both the men's 4x400m relay team and women's javelin thrower Annu Rani, who holds the national record, have qualified.

Aishwarya Mishra, who last month avoided drug testing organizations but was permitted by AFI to compete in the National Inter-State Championships, is displayed as a qualified athlete through the entry standard in the women's 400m event. In the women's 400m, veteran MR Poovamma is also listed as qualifying based on the global ranking quota.

If a few participants decided to walk away, sprinter Dutee Chand will be eligible. The same is true for triple jumper Aishwarya Babu, who earlier this month broke the national record while competing in the Chennai National Inter-State Championships.