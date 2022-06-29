AFI expels Ayush Dabas from national camp after syringes and needles found in room

Today at 1:07 PM
Athletics Federation of India (AFI) dismissed national-level athlete Ayush Dabas from the national camp at NIS Patiala on Tuesday after syringes and needles were discovered in his room. Dabas received a penalty for breaking AFI's "No Needle Policy," which has been in effect since 2018.
According to the AFI's "No Needle Policy," Ayus Dabas has been expelled from the national coaching camp after being discovered in his room with syringes and needles. Dabas' personal best times in the 400 and 200 meters are 46.48 and 21.89 seconds, respectively. He competed in the 400-meter event at the National Inter-State Championships earlier this month in Chennai, but he was unable to advance to the final round.
According to the AFI's "No Needle Policy," any athlete and or support staff who finds any needle or suspect equipment in any athlete's room is required to report the suspicious material including needles immediately to the AFI Medical Commission, which in turn will initiate a thorough investigation into the discovery of suspicious equipment including needles and further disciplinary action taken as deemed necessary".
"AFI Medical Commission has the privilege and right to search any premises/locations including baggage search pertaining to athletes and support staff any time without any prior notice," it said. It said that only those with a valid TUE who are using auto-injection therapy for a recognized medical condition, such as those with insulin-dependent diabetes, should use needles for the scientifically justified treatment of injuries, illnesses, or other medical problems.
"It is the responsibility of each Athlete or Support Staff, in National Coaching Camp or training outside on their own, to ensure compliance with AFI's No Needle Policy. There is no justification for any athlete (except those with an established clinical condition requiring auto-injection and a valid TUE), a coach or any other non-medically qualified person to administer an injection," according to the AFI's policy.
"Injections are only permitted when there is a clinically justified reason for such an intervention as determined by AFI Medical Commission. Any case so identified will justify prompt review of the rationale and justification for the treatment by a panel of physicians convened by the AFI Medical Commission."
