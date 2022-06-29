AFI expels Ayush Dabas from national camp after syringes and needles found in room

According to the AFI's "No Needle Policy," Ayus Dabas has been expelled from the national coaching camp after being discovered in his room with syringes and needles. Dabas' personal best times in the 400 and 200 meters are 46.48 and 21.89 seconds, respectively. He competed in the 400-meter event at the National Inter-State Championships earlier this month in Chennai, but he was unable to advance to the final round.