Murali Sreeshankar eyeing medals at CWG 2022 and World Championship

"I have done 8.36m along with Tentaglou while there is an athlete from Switzerland (Simon Ehmmer), who has done 8.45 -- he is a decathlete, followed by an athlete from Uruguay (Emiliano Lasa - 8.28m), so I think the competition will be very tough. But I am very optimistic of a medal chance there, and if I perfect rhythm, on which I am working now and which is really coming up, I am sure that I will get the big distance," Sreeshankar said during an interaction organized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).