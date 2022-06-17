Neeraj Chopra to compete at Kuortane Games 2022, gets ready for Diamong League

In the last iteration of the Kuortane Games, in 2021, the Indian ace earned the bronze medal. On Saturday, Neeraj Chopra will have to defeat some of the top javelin throwers in the world if he wants to finish on the podium for the second time. The Kuortane Games, a silver-level event on the World Athletics Continental Tour, will feature a good lineup of eight competitors competing in the men's javelin throw.