Neeraj Chopra to compete at Kuortane Games 2022, gets ready for Diamong League

Neeraj Chopra, the gold medalist from the Tokyo Olympics, will compete for the 2nd time this week at the Kuortane Games 2022 in Finland. With a silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games, the 24-year-old Indian javelin thrower made a stunning comeback to competition after more than ten months.
With his best performance of 89.30m, Neeraj Chopra set a new national record, securing second place on the podium. Neeraj Chopra's legal throws were all above 85 meters.
“It was my first event of the season, so I am happy to have started the season on a high note. My performance here has boosted my confidence significantly,” said Neeraj Chopra after the Paavo Nurmi Games.
In the last iteration of the Kuortane Games, in 2021, the Indian ace earned the bronze medal. On Saturday, Neeraj Chopra will have to defeat some of the top javelin throwers in the world if he wants to finish on the podium for the second time. The Kuortane Games, a silver-level event on the World Athletics Continental Tour, will feature a good lineup of eight competitors competing in the men's javelin throw.
Anderson Peters of Grenada, the reigning world champion and the season's top thrower (93.07m), will compete again after earning bronze at the Paavo Nurmi Games. Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago and Oliver Helander of Finland, who finished first in Paavo Nurmi with a career-high of 89.83m, will be joining Neeraj Chopra and Anderson Peters.
The solitary Indian competitor in the Kuortane Games 2022 is Neeraj Chopra. On June 30, he will go to Sweden for the Diamond League's Stockholm leg.
