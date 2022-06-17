CWG 2022 | AFI announces athletics squad, high jumper Tejaswin Shankar left out

Aldrin and Shankar had met the AFI's Commonwealth Games qualification requirements. The latter had done so in the NCAA Championships in the United States, while the former had done so at the Indian Grand Prix previously in the year.

Shankar's attendance in the NCAA Championships without authorization, while skipping the just finished National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai, was also questioned by the AFI. Aldrin's omission, on the other hand, may be due to his dismal results since the beginning of his European season last month. In Chennai, he again had a bad showing.

Kamalpreet Kaur, who has been linked to doping, and 400m senior Muhammed Anas Yahiya, who has had a difficult season, have also been overlooked. A total of 35 athletes were named on Thursday, with 16 ladies and 19 men making up the contingent. Several athletes, including top shot-putter Tejinder Singh, have been included with certain restrictions on their performance at the forthcoming World Athletics competitions.

Amoj Jacob, the star of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has been nominated to the Men's 4x400m relay squad, although his trip to Birmingham is contingent on his conditioning and his performance after his injury. Three Indians will participate in the men's javelin competition in Birmingham, including two juniors, DP Manu and Rohit Yadav, who have been picked to assist Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra. In the men's triple jump, the situation is similar.