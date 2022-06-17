CWG 2022 | AFI announces athletics squad, high jumper Tejaswin Shankar left out

Today at 1:52 PM
On Thursday, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) confirmed the Indian team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. While several anticipated names were left off the list, long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and high jumper Tejaswin Shankar were notable absences, who missed the bus to CWG 2022.
Aldrin and Shankar had met the AFI's Commonwealth Games qualification requirements. The latter had done so in the NCAA Championships in the United States, while the former had done so at the Indian Grand Prix previously in the year.
Shankar's attendance in the NCAA Championships without authorization, while skipping the just finished National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai, was also questioned by the AFI. Aldrin's omission, on the other hand, may be due to his dismal results since the beginning of his European season last month. In Chennai, he again had a bad showing.
Kamalpreet Kaur, who has been linked to doping, and 400m senior Muhammed Anas Yahiya, who has had a difficult season, have also been overlooked. A total of 35 athletes were named on Thursday, with 16 ladies and 19 men making up the contingent. Several athletes, including top shot-putter Tejinder Singh, have been included with certain restrictions on their performance at the forthcoming World Athletics competitions.
Amoj Jacob, the star of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has been nominated to the Men's 4x400m relay squad, although his trip to Birmingham is contingent on his conditioning and his performance after his injury. Three Indians will participate in the men's javelin competition in Birmingham, including two juniors, DP Manu and Rohit Yadav, who have been picked to assist Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra. In the men's triple jump, the situation is similar.
In the women's department, Inter-State Athletics' breakout sensation Aishwarya Babu has been selected in both the Long Jump and Triple Jump events, while the brilliant Shaili Singh and Nayana James have been left out of the former.
Indian Team
Women's
100m: Dhanalakshmi Sekhar
100m Hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji
Shot Put: Manpreet Kaur
Discus Throw: Navejeet Kaur, Seema Punia (Both subject to guidelines achieved in upcoming events)
Javelin Throw: Annu Rani, Shilpa Rai (Subject to Accreditation)
Hammer Throw: Manjubala Devi (Subject to Accreditation), Sarita Singh (Subject to guidelines achieved in upcoming events)
Long Jump: Aishwarya Babu, Ancy Sojan
Triple Jump: Aishwarya Babu
10km Race Walk: Priyanka Goswami, Bhawana Jat (Subject to Health)
4x100m Relay: Dhanalakshmi Sekhar, Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda, Jilna MV, Simi NS
Men's
3000m Steeplechase: Avinash Sable Marathon: Nitender Rawat
Shotput: Tejinder Singh Toor (Subject to guidelines achieved in upcoming events)
Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Rohit Yadav
Long Jump: Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya
Triple Jump: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldose Paul, Praveen Chitravel
10km Racewalk: Sandeep Kumar, Amit
4x400m Relay: Amoj Jacob (Subject to Fitness Level), Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Remesh
