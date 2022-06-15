WATCH | Neeraj Chopra comes close to breaching 90m mark, betters own national record

Today at 10:21 AM
Ace India javelin thrower and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra set a new national record in the event, with a throw of 89.30m, shattering his own distance of 88.07m, which he set last year in March. Chopra was participating in the Paavo Nurmi Games, his first competition in 10 months.
It was for the first time after his Tokyo gold, that Chopra took part in an event. And true to the performance of a champion, the Indian managed to break his own national record and came tantalizingly close to breaching the 90m mark. In only his second throw, Chopra made the new record, while his last three throws were not counted, due to fouls.
He began the competition with a massive throw of an impressive 86.92m, which put him in the lead. Unfortunately, despite this record-breaking effort, Chopra could only bag a silver. Finland’s Oliver Helander won gold with a personal best throw of 89.83m, while the reigning world champion and 2022 season’s world leader Anderson Peters of Grenada claimed the bronze with 86.60m.
After the record, Chopra told Olympics.com, "Very nice competition, and I am very happy for my personal best and national record. Oliver [Helander] had very good technique today. I tried maybe too much because that was my first competition of this season. I will compete next in Kuortane after four days."
