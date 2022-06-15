National Inter-State Athletics Championship | Dhanalakshmi Sekar wins 200m, Praveen Chitravel books berth to World Championship

Hima won silver in 23.29 seconds, while Aishwarya Kailash Mishra took bronze in 23.72 seconds. Srabani Nanda (23.75s) and Priya Mohan (24.01s), respectively, finished fourth and fifth. Dhanalakshmi's domination against Hima this season was maintained with this victory. In Turkey, Dhanalakshmi ran 23.26s to defeat Hima.

The gold medal in the men's 200m was won by national record holder Amlan Borgohain, who finished in 21.00s. Silver went to Abhin B Devadiga (21.42s), while bronze went to Rahul Ramesh Kadam (21.68s). Additionally, Praveen Chitravel has become the second triple jumper to be selected for the Indian squad for the next global athletics championships in Oregon, USA.

The 22-year-old broke the meet record and won gold ahead of Abdulla Aboobacker (17.14m) and Eldhose Paul (17.18m) (16.81m). Abdulla Aboobacker, who won the Indian Grand Prix 3 with a jump of 17.19 meters, has already surpassed the world championships qualification standard of 17.14 meters.

Aishwarya B won her second gold medal of the day with a 6.60m performance in the women's long jump later in the day. Aishwarya had set a new meet record with a 6.73m leap in the preliminaries on Sunday. The distance was also good enough to beat the Athletics Federation of India's (6.50m) qualification criteria for the Commonwealth Games 2022. The podium was filled by Ancy Sojan (6.49m) and Sruthi Lakshmi (6.35m). Shaili Singh (6.26m), the World U20 silver medalist, finished fourth.