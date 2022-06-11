National Inter-State Athletics Championship | Hima Das clocks personal best in women's 100m

Sreeshankar, who has been in blazing form and won back-to-back gold medals in Greece last month, managed a leap of 8.01m. In fact, he was the only jumper to cross the 8m mark in a field of 12. Meanwhile, in the pole vault final, Rosy Meena Paulraj matched the meet record of 4.00m while Baranica Elangovan cleared 4.05m to clinch the gold medal.