National Inter-State Athletics Championship | Hima Das clocks personal best in women's 100m

Murali Sreeshankar and pole vaulter Baranica Elangovan created new meet records on the first day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2022 at the JLN Stadium in Chennai on Friday. On the other hand, sprinter Him Das too recorded her personal best in the women's 100m semis.
Sreeshankar, who has been in blazing form and won back-to-back gold medals in Greece last month, managed a leap of 8.01m. In fact, he was the only jumper to cross the 8m mark in a field of 12. Meanwhile, in the pole vault final, Rosy Meena Paulraj matched the meet record of 4.00m while Baranica Elangovan cleared 4.05m to clinch the gold medal.
In the men's 100m semis, Harjit Singh, with a timing of 10.37s and beat Amlan Borgohain, who clocked 10.40s. National record holder in 100m, Amiya Kumar Mallick finished outside the top 10 with the timing of 10.81s.
In the women's section, Dutee Chand and Srabani Nanda emerged as the fastest qualifiers, with times of 11.40 seconds and 11.49 seconds, respectively. Hima stood third, with a personal best timing of 11.54s.
Results (Finals)
Men
10000m: 1. Abhishek Pal - 29:55.51; 2. Gulveer Singh - 29:55.71; 3. Dharmender - 29:55.84.
Women
10000m: 1. Sanjivani Jadhav 33:16.43; 2. Prajakta Godbole 33:59.34; Kavita Yadav 35:00.33.
Pole Vault: 1. Baranica Elangovan - 4.05m (new meet record. Old: 4.00m, Khyati Vakharia, Guwahati, 2018); 2. Rosy Meena Paulraj - 4.00m; 3. Pavithra Venkatesh - 3.90m.
