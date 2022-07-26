World Athletics Championship 2022 | Neeraj Chopra appreciates Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem’s fifth-place finish

At the conclusion of the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon on Sunday, Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra was all love for his Pakistani rival Arshad Nadeem. Chopra won the silver medal with a throw of 88.13 meters, and Nadeem came in fifth with a good throw of 86.16m.

“I spoke to Arshad after the competition ended,” Neeraj Chopra said. “I told him that he did very well. He replied that he had issues with his elbow. I further congratulated him for a great throw.”

“It was his comeback from injury, and it was commendable that he threw the javelin over 86 metres,” Chopra told media after becoming the second Indian, following Anju Bobby George in 2003, to take home a medal from the global athletics championships.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem both participated in sports. By rehearsing his throws with the Indian javelin star before the commencement of the championship match, Arshad Nadeem sparked controversy.

Even though Nadeem was charged by certain media outlets of "tampering" with Chopra's gold-medal spear, the Olympic winner displayed his competitive spirit by swiftly quelling any signs of hostility between India and Pakistan.

Neeraj Chopra clarified any misunderstandings by tweeting, “There was nothing wrong with Arshad Nadeem using my javelin to prepare. It is within rules, and please do not use my name to push a dirty agenda,” Neeraj Chopra had said.

Arshad Nadeem, who has faced off against Neeraj Chopra in a number of competitions, was the first Pakistani athlete to earn a spot in the track and field competition at the Olympics last year. Nadeem earned bronze in the 2018 Asian Games while Chopra took home the gold.

Arshad Nadeem's first contest since the Tokyo Olympics last year was the Oregon 2022 world championships. The Commonwealth Games 2022, which begin on Thursday in Birmingham, will have both of them in action next.