Eldhose Paul becomes first Indian to qualify for finals of men’s triple jump at Worlds Athletics Championship 2022

Today at 9:54 AM
Eldhose Paul of India qualified for the 12-man final in the men's triple jump after placing 12th overall. Eldhose Paul, who was assigned to Group A and had a personal best leap of 16.99 meters in the Federation Cup earlier this year, recorded a best jump of 16.68 meters to advance to the final.
Paul is the first-ever Indian to qualify for the world championships' men's triple jump final. Praveen Chithravel, another Indian, who was in Group A, and Abdulla Aboobacker, who was in Group B, did not make the cut, though. Aboobacker could only achieve a 16.45m to come 19th out of the 28 participants, while Chithravel had a best leap of 16.49m to take 17th place in qualifying.
Both jumpers were far off their individual bests. Aboobacker's best is a 17.19m, made in the Indian Grand Prix in Bhubaneswar in May, and Chithravel's best is a 17.18m, set at the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai back in June. Pedro Pichardo, the champion for Tokyo 2020, won the qualification with a 17.16m effort.
In Oregon 2022, the men's triple jump final qualification standard was set at 17.05 meters, or at least 12 top competitors. Five competitors, including the silver and bronze medalists from Tokyo, Zhu Yaming of China (17.08m), and Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso (17.15m), exceeded the automatic qualification standard.
On Saturday, the finals for the men's triple jump and javelin throw are also planned (Sunday in India).
