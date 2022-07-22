Eldhose Paul becomes first Indian to qualify for finals of men’s triple jump at Worlds Athletics Championship 2022

Paul is the first-ever Indian to qualify for the world championships' men's triple jump final. Praveen Chithravel, another Indian, who was in Group A, and Abdulla Aboobacker, who was in Group B, did not make the cut, though. Aboobacker could only achieve a 16.45m to come 19th out of the 28 participants, while Chithravel had a best leap of 16.49m to take 17th place in qualifying.