Annu Rani advances to javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022

Early on Wednesday, India's Annu Rani advanced to the women's javelin throw final at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon. After competing in the Doha 2019 final, the 29-year-old Indian will compete in this final for second time in a row, after she finished eighth in qualifying round.

Rani's best performance at Oregon 2022, which was placed in Group B during the preliminary round at Hayward Field, measured 59.60m in her third and final try. Her second try, which she launched from 55.35 metres, was successful.

The top 12 finishers, or 62.50m, served as the qualifying cut. Only three people achieved the minimum. With 64.32m, Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi won the competition. Annu Rani finished ninth overall out of 29 competitors. The national record for javelin throwers is held by Annu Rani, who recorded 63.82m in the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in May.

With a performance of 59.06m, Australian Mackenzie Little was ranked 12th best. At Oregon22, the women's javelin throw final will take place on Friday. Liu Shiying of China, the silver medalist from the most recent international athletics championships and the Tokyo Olympic winner, came in second (63.86m). Lithuania's Liveta Jasiunaite came in third (63.80m).

The reigning champion, Australian Kelsey-Lee Barber, who won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and two medals at the Commonwealth Games, finished seventh with a distance of 61.27 metres. Three-time medalist at the global championships Lü Huihui of China (57.59m), silver medalist at the Olympics in Tokyo Maria Andrejczyk of Poland (55.47m), Commonwealth Games winner Kathryn Mitchell of Australia (53.09m), and Rio Olympic winner Sara Kolak of Croatia (foul) failed to qualify.

Parul Chaudhary, 27, came in 31st place out of 37 competitors in the women's 5000-meter heats with a time of 15:54.03. She did not advance to the final. For Saturday's final, only the top five from each of the two heats and the following five quickest competitors made the cut. Chaudhary's best time for the 5000 metres is 15:36.03, which she attained in 2019 in Doha during the Asian Athletics Championships. Preeja Sreedharan, who ran the women's 5000-meter race in 15:15.89 at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, holds the record.

Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia took first place in the heats with a time of 14:52.27. She had earlier won the gold medal in the women's 10000m at Oregon. Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who won the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, also made the cut. The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist from Kenya, Margaret Kipkemboi, will also compete in the championship race.

Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen, who won bronze in the most recent world, failed to qualify (15:17.78). Caster Semenya, a famous 800m runner from South Africa, finished in 15:46.12 but could not advance. Chaudhary set a personal record in the women's 3000m steeplechase heats on Saturday at the global athletics championships (9:38.09), however, she was unable to advance to the final.