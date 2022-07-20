2022 Commonwealth Games | Sprinter Dhanalakshmi tests positive for banned substance, hampers India's chances of winning medal

Today at 11:29 AM
Star India sprinter, Dhanalakshmi, who got the better of Hima Das and Dutee Chand, both recently, has been barred from competing in any events after testing positive for anabolic steroids. The 24-year-old tested positive in an out-of-competition test conducted by AIU, as per a report in Amar Ujala.
Strangely enough, Dhanalakshmi did not travel to the USA, despite making the cut to the ongoing World Championship. It was earlier reported, that she did not go to the competition due to visa complications.
"My visa is yet to be done. My first visa appointment got canceled, so trying to get it done," she had said from Thiruvananthapuram. It was reported that the sprinter was focusing on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but won't be able to compete in it now. This will now directly impact India's chances of winning a medal in the 4x100m relay medal at the CWG.
Meanwhile, over the last few months, she had been setting PBs. Dhanalakshni set a personal best time of 22.89s to win 200m gold at the Qosanov Memorial Athletics Meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan. That made her only the third Indian woman to run a sub-23s race, after Saraswati Saha (22.82s) and Hima Das (22.88s).
